Bulletin Issue 231 – June 2017
Resistances struggles and women’s voices confronting territories destruction and false solutions
Urgent: Forest rights movements in India need support
Forest rights movements in India need support to prevent the commercial takeover of forests from the forest communities for monoculture...
Women in the anti-mining struggle in El Salvador: “We are that swarm of bees”
In March 2017 the people of El Salvador won a huge victory. The Metal Mining Ban ruled absolute prohibition on mining exploration,...
The Philippines: Defending the defenders, defending their rights
Juvy Capion was an indigenous B'laan mother of three, and a staunch defender of their ancestral domain in South Cotabato, Philippines,...
The Seed of Despair: Communities lose their land and water sources due to OLAM’s agribusiness in Gabon
"In these supposedly win-win contracts, I would like to know what our communities are gaining. On the contrary, we are losing and...
Dercy Teles on the popular movement of rubber tappers in Brazil
Dercy Teles of Carvalho was the first female president of a Brazilian Rural Workers' Union, in the town of Xapuri, Acre in 1981....
Southeast Is Ground Zero for Genetically Engineered Trees
By BJ McManama, published on EcoWatch ArborGen Corporation, a multinational conglomerate and leading supplier of seedlings for commercial...