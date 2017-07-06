Urgent: Forest rights movements in India need support Posted on Jul 12, 2017 Forest rights movements in India need support to prevent the commercial takeover of forests from the forest communities for monoculture... Read More

The Philippines: Defending the defenders, defending their rights Posted on Jul 10, 2017 Juvy Capion was an indigenous B’laan mother of three, and a staunch defender of their ancestral domain in South Cotabato, Philippines,... Read More