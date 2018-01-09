World Rainforest Movement

“Industrial Tree Plantations Invading Eastern and Southern Africa”

Posted on Jan 9, 2018. Included in Bulletin 235

This briefing, compiled by the World Rainforest Movement (WRM) and the Timberwatch Coalition (TW), is now also available in Swahili. It focuses on various internal and external factors determining changes in the extent of land under industrial tree plantations in 11 eastern and southern African countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda; South Africa, Swaziland and Lesotho; and Madagascar.
Access the briefing in Swahili:

Mashamba makubwa ya miti kwa ajili ya viwanda yanavyovamia Mashariki na Kusini mwa Afrika


And in English:

Industrial Tree Plantations Invading Eastern and Southern Africa

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *