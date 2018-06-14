Aviation and false solutions: The farce of the “Florestal Santa Maria” REDD project in Mato Grosso, Brazil

The Florestal Santa Maria REDD project (FSM-REDD) covers almost 70,000 hectares of the Brazilian Amazon and has sold carbon credits to offset programs for at least two airline companies: Delta Airlines and TAP. Yet behind this is an increase in deforestation in the region, a history of land grabbing, the use of certifications that no longer exist and unfulfilled promises to local communities.

Despite the fact that REDD has been proven not to be a real solution to climate change, the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)—which is meeting in Montreal from June 11-19—is moving forward with plans to allow airlines to mitigate their emissions through carbon offset projects and the use of agrofuels based on industrial monocultures, which wreak havoc on forests and their inhabitants in the Global South.

Organizations around the world, through a letter, are calling on the ICAO to abandon its mitigation plans with false and destructive solutions, and to start reducing air traffic.

