Success!!

Global Campaign to Reclaim Peoples Sovereignty, Dismantle Corporate Power and Stop Impunity press release:

The UN session in New York was finally closed WITHOUT including the nefarious paragraph proposed by the European Union and no change was made in the budget for the next sessions of the UN Working Group on the Binding Treaty (OEIGWG).

It is a victory that we can attribute to a well-coordinated effort between the Global Campaign and the Treaty Alliance. Good news in these difficult times for different regions. ¡Un fuerte abrazo!

Read here the 19th December Global Campaign to Reclaim Peoples Sovereignty, Dismantle Corporate Power and Stop Impunity Public Statement.