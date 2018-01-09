No to ProSavana Campaign: Peoples’ Declaration

The Third Triangular Conference of the Peoples—organized by the No to ProSavana Campaign—brought together people and organizations from Brazil, Mozambique and Japan, in October 2017 in Maputo, Mozambique. The Conference took place in a context in which the government of Mozambique is prioritizing public-private partnerships, whose main objective is to allow big investments in agribusiness, mining and hydrocarbons to enter the country. The Peoples’ Declaration from the Conference calls for a broad mobilization and organization of a common front against this development model. Read the Declaration here:

https://www.farmlandgrab.org/post/view/27603-no-to-prosavana-campaign-peoples-declaration