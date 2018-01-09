Sengwer people cry for help in the Embobut Forest, Kenya

The Sengwer are indigenous people who live in the Embobut forest in the Cherangani Hills in Kenya. Since British colonial rule, the Sengwer have been evicted from their homes. Now, these violent evictions are taking place in the name of conservation, to protect the forests, and to address climate change. The European Union is funding a new six-year project: the Water Towers Protection and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Programme. In 2016, the Sengwer appealed to the EU to respect their rights to live in the forest. See two videos (in English) from the NGO Forest Peoples Programme featuring the Sengwer speaking about the evictions and their lives in the forest, and where they are now forced to live: http://www.conservation-watch.org/2017/12/01/even-if-they-want-to-kill-us-let-them-kill-us-here-we-must-continue-to-stay-sengwer-women-cry-for-help-in-the-embobut-forest-kenya/