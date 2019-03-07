Breaking the Silence: Violence against women in and around industrial oil palm and rubber plantations
Breaking the Silence: Harassment, sexual violence and abuse against women in and around industrial oil palm and rubber plantations.
Hiding Deforestation: New Trends and Resistances | Bulletin 243 – April/May 2019
Highlighted Posts
Global Campaign Highlights Worldwide Rejection of GE-Trees In Advance of International Tree Biotech Conference
The global Campaign to STOP Genetically Engineered Trees is in Raleigh, NC during the 2019 Tree Biotechnology Conference of the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO).Read More
Brazil: Letter of the Indigenous Peoples to the governments of Germany and California
Chiefs and leaders of indigenous peoples in Acre published a letter addressed to the governments of Germany and California, reporting that millionaire funds are coming to the state of Acre for REDD and PES payments, without transparency and benefiting few indigenous people.Read More
Indonesia: Fate of Fishing Villages in the Climate Crisis and the Failure of ‘Blue Carbon’
Blue Carbon (or Blue REDD+) appeared as a new carbon offset scheme between emissions and carbon absorption in coastal territories. However, organizations in Indonesia warn that the initiative is a strategy to change the coastal and marine territories into tradable assets .Read More
Mozambique: The Threat of Biodiversity “Offsets”
BIOFUND, a conservation fund to finance protected areas in Mozambique—with support from the World Bank, international cooperation and conservation NGOs—intends to use biodiversity offsets to obtain resources and speculate in financial markets.Read More
Booklet: 12 Tactics Palm Oil Companies Use to Grab Community Land
The booklet “Promise, Divide, Intimidate and Coerce: 12 tactics palm oil companies use to grab community land” aims to support communities who want to strengthen their resistance and better prepare themselves to stop corporations from establishing on their lands.Read More