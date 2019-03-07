Brazil: Letter of the Indigenous Peoples to the governments of Germany and California Posted on May 15, 2019 Chiefs and leaders of indigenous peoples in Acre published a letter addressed to the governments of Germany and California, reporting that millionaire funds are coming to the state of Acre for REDD and PES payments, without transparency and benefiting few indigenous people. Read More

Indonesia: Fate of Fishing Villages in the Climate Crisis and the Failure of ‘Blue Carbon’ Posted on May 14, 2019 Blue Carbon (or Blue REDD+) appeared as a new carbon offset scheme between emissions and carbon absorption in coastal territories. However, organizations in Indonesia warn that the initiative is a strategy to change the coastal and marine territories into tradable assets . Read More

Mozambique: The Threat of Biodiversity “Offsets” Posted on May 14, 2019 BIOFUND, a conservation fund to finance protected areas in Mozambique—with support from the World Bank, international cooperation and conservation NGOs—intends to use biodiversity offsets to obtain resources and speculate in financial markets. Read More