A People’s Climate Report: Voices from India

The People’s Climate Report, from the People’s Climate Network, is designed to offer a perspective on climate change from the bottom up. It aims to understand how communities across the world experience the changing climate. This report offers a glimpse of experiences and voices from communities dealing with a changing climate in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, parts of India where waters and forests are increasingly under threat from climate change, deforestation, and lop-sided development. Read it in English here.