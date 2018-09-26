At What Cost? Irresponsible business and the murder of land and environmental defenders in 2017

“The world is deadlier than ever for land and environmental defenders, with agribusiness the industry most linked to killings,” according to the last Global Witness research. The report shows that agribusiness including coffee, palm oil and banana plantations are most associated with these attacks.

Read the complete report at: https://www.globalwitness.org/en-gb/campaigns/environmental-activists/at-what-cost/