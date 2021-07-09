Mining and Militarization: two sides of the same coin

A report from the organization London Mining Network highlights that extractivism is a militarised process: it violently ruptures ecosystems and habitats. In doing so, it displaces then polices communities with ongoing connections to the land applying various counterinsurgency tactics to maintain extractive legitimacy. Relatedly, militarism is an extractive process: it depends on vast quantities of metals and minerals to innovate and assemble more deadly technologies of control and destruction. Further, it fuels the climate crisis. The UK’s military-industrial sector has a carbon footprint of at least 11 million tonnes a year, more than 60 individual countries like Madagascar and Zambia. Read the report here (in English).