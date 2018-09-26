The Expansion of Tree Plantations on Peasant Territories in the Nacala Corridor: Green Resources in Mozambique.

This web report shows the complex dynamics involved in land use and how a consultation over a plantation company’s access to land was interpreted totally differently by the two sides. The web report also documents how local officials and community leaders attempting to promote what they see as “development” but which has negatively affected local people.

Access the web report “Land of plenty, but of only a few” here: http://terradealguns.divergente.pt/en/

Read the full report (in Portuguese) here: http://terradealguns.divergente.pt/dist/assets/docs/jogo-de-forcas/relatorioplantacoes.pdf