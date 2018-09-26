The false promise of certification

This report from Changing Markets Foundation is focused on the environmental impacts of certification schemes and voluntary initiatives in the fisheries, palm oil and the textiles industry. It affirms that “as sustainability goes mainstream, more and more companies are keen to show off their credentials by adopting different types of certification, labels and ethical commitments” and that “in each of the three sectors investigated in this report, there is a clear environmental crisis that cannot be resolved by voluntary initiatives alone – even if these were made to be more robust.”

Read the complete report here: http://changingmarkets.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/False-promise_full-report-ENG.pdf