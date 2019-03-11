Brazil: Support Cacique Babau and his family

Cacique Babau, from Serra do Padeiro Tupinambá community, state of Bahia, suffers repeated threats against him and his family. Faced with this worrying situation, people and social organizations, through a letter to Governor Rui Costa, demand that the state guarantee the integrity of the Cacique and his family. We urge you to sign-on the letter in solidarity until March 15 here.