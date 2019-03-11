India: Stop brutal “Shoot on sight”!

Park guards have extra-judicially executed fifty people in the last three years under India’s infamous “shoot on sight” national parks policy. Tribal people face being shot, beaten, tortured and killed at the hands of heavily armed park officials. All this in the name of conservation. There are plans to introduce this policy in tiger reserves across India. Tribal people are already being beaten and harassed into leaving their forest homes. Arming the guards would result in even more violence against India’s tribes. Please sign the petition for India’s Minister of Environment and Forests to ban the “shoot on sight” policy.