India: Your urgent support is needed! More than one million people at risk of eviction from their land and forests!

On February 13, 2019, India’s Supreme Court passed an order that instructs state governments to evict forest dwelling communities if their claims to live in their forests have not been recognized under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). After forest movements mobilized against the order, on February 28, the Supreme Court has put on hold the evictions till next date of hearing, 24 July 2019. While the latest order by the Court brings some modicum of relief for the forest communities of India, this in no way dissipates the threat. Please endorse a letter that will be sent to the Indian Supreme Court and the Prime Minister of India urging them to stop this injustice! You can sign here.