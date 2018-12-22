No to ProSAVANA and MATOPIBA. Solidarity with people in Mozambique and Brazil!

Peasants’ movements and civil society organizations from Mozambique, Brazil and Japan met in Tokyo, Japan, in November 2018, for the fourth Triangular Peoples’ Conference against ProSAVANA. The final declaration of the Conference “exposed the agribusiness capital agenda of eliminating peasant agriculture in our territories, exemplified by programs such as ProSAVANA in Mozambique or MATOPIBA in Brazil, which are promoted by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in alliance with the financial capital and governments of these countries.” The declaration calls for solidarity with the people in the Nacala Corridor in Mozambique and in the Brazilian Cerrado. Read more here.