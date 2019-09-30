Violent altercations at the Kahuzi Biega National Park, DRC, must stop!

The Centre for accompanying Pygmy Autochthones peoples and Vulnerable Minorities (CAMV, for its French acronym) alerts on the disturbing and disastrous situation at the Kahuzi Biega National Park, DRC. There already have been violent incidents in April and July 2019, where people have been seriously injured and killed. And on August 1, 2019, a Pygmy and an eco-guard were killed as a result of another altercation in a territory occupied by the Pygmies inside the park. Other clashes between eco-guards and pygmies are reported daily. Read the Press Release in French here