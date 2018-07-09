Bolloré Loses Court Case in France

In 2016, a TV station in France (Channel 2) aired a report that told the story of Vincent Bolloré, a businessman who heads the oil palm plantation company, Bolloré, a subsidiary of the multinational company, Socfin. The television report showed the social and environmental abuses committed in Cameroon by the company, Socapalm, another subsidiary of Socfin. Vincent Bolloré owns 38.7% of the shares of Socfin. In a clear intimidation strategy, the businessman decided to take the journalist to court on charges of defamation. In early June, 2018, the criminal court of Nanterre, France, ruled that there was no defamation in the news report, and on the contrary, congratulated the journalist’s boldness and independent work.

Read the note (in French): https://www.farmlandgrab.org/post/view/28193-vincent-bollore-perd-un-nouveau-proces-de-presse-en-france