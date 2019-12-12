prueba peticion

- WRM Statements
- About WRM
- Taarifa Rasmi ya Habari ya WRM 241 (Swahili)
- Contact Us
- Declaration: No to abuse against women in industrial oil palm plantations
- Photos
- No Access
- Help us to publicize the WRM Bulletin
- Campaigns
- No REDD!! Open Letter to Members of the Green Climate Fund Board
- Community struggles against oil palm company Feronia-PHC in the DR Congo
- Brazil: Open Letter Against Tree Monocultures
- International Day of Struggle Against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2019
- Carta a la Comision Interamericana de DDHH por la explotación petrolera en el Yasuní y los indígenas en aislamiento
- Educating FAO: an urgent need! | March 21st 2019 – International Day of Forests
- Breaking the Silence: Violence against women in and around industrial oil palm and rubber plantations
- Support this declaration! Chico Mendes in the Standoff Against the False Solutions of Green Capitalism*
- Sign the statement! RSPO: 14 years failing to eliminate violence and destruction from the industrial palm oil sector
- Petition: Stop all forms of abuse against women in large monoculture tree plantations
- International Day of Struggle Against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2018
- Open letter to the UN and its institutions and initiatives related to forest issues
- March 21st 2018 – UN International Day of Forests. Deceit and destruction behind FAO’s forest definition
- Open letter to FAO on the occasion of the International Day of Forests 2014
- Justice for Berta Cáceres and COPINH
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2017
- International Day of the Forests 2017
- Support the letter urging FAO to revise its forest definition!
- International declaration denounces ICAO offset plan
- No aviation growth! No false climate solutions!
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2016
- Protect Liberia’s unique forest heritage!
- Let´s stop further destruction by Bidco Africa industrial oil palm plantations
- Publications in other languages
- Please take action: Stop the destruction of the Ekuri people’s ancestral rainforest in Nigeria
- Destructive biofuels and wood-based biomass out of next Renewable Energy Directive say 120 organisations to EU renewables consultation
- COP 21 of the Climate Change Convention – Paris 2015
- To reject REDD+ and extractive industries to confront capitalism and defend life and territories
- Let’s save malagasy farmers against new threats to their lands
- Mekong governments: Listen to the people! – Statement to sign-on
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2015
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2014
- International Day of the Forests – March 21st, 2015
- News from the 20th Conference of the Parties of the CCC – Lima
- News from the 12th Conference of the Parties of the CBD
- Campaign on Forest Definition
- WRM information sheets on GE tree research
- Open letter delivered to the Brazilian National Technical Biosafety Commission (CTNBio)
- Campaign to STOP GE Trees – Sign On to Support the call by Brazilian and Latin American groups to reject G.E. eucalyptus trees
- Support the Jogbahn Clan in Liberia: Tell Equatorial Palm Oil NO means NO!
- International Day of Action for Rivers and Against Dams – 2014
- Your support in needed! The Sengwer people in Kenya is being forcibly evicted from its territory
- Your support is needed: Cameroon activists on trial for peaceful protest against Wall Street land grabber
- Open letter: Palm Oil for Biofuels Increases Social Conflicts and Undermines Land Reform in Indonesia
- Statement open for signatures: No to Biodiversity Offsetting!
- Special section on COP 19 of the Climate Change Convention
- Letter demanding the immediate cancellation of the Don Sahong Dam
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2013
- Biofuels: A Disaster in the Making
- Large Alliance of NGOs and Indigenous Peoples Calls for Ban on Genetically Modified Trees for Biofuels
- Red Latinoamericana solicita al gobierno de Brasil y de Chile que suspenda investigación sobre árboles transgénicos
- Open Letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Demanding Rejection of ArborGen’s Request to Plant 260,000 Genetically Engineered Eucalyptus Trees Across the U.S. Southeast
- The Mumbai – Porto Alegre Forest Initiative
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2011
- International Day of Struggle against Monoculture Tree Plantations 2012
- News from the SBSTTA 13 of the CBD
- World Bank: No more funding for oil palm plantations!
- Organizations from eight countries demand the FSC to withdraw its “green label” to several plantation companies
- Open Letter to the FSC members
- Veracel’s FSC Certification
- News from COP 9 / MOP 4 of the Convention on Biological Diverstity
- Stop the Extermination of Biodiversity – Stop Genetically Engineered trees
- Groups unite to challenge the definition of forests under UNFCCC/REDD
- Position on Women and REDD – Women and organizations at COP 16 of the CCC
- Open Letter of Concern to the International Donor Community about the Diversion of Existing Forest Conservation and Development Funding to REDD+
- Subscribe to our Monthly Bulletin and news
- WRM Bulletins
- A Mineral-Intensive “Green” Energy Transition: Deforestation and Injustice in the Global South | Bulletin 246 – Oct / Nov 2019
- Bulletin 245 – September 2019
- Bulletin 244 – June /July 2019
- Bulletin 243 – April/May 2019
- Bulletin 241 – Nov / Dec 2018 (Also available in Swahili)
- Bulletin 242 – Jan/Feb 2019
- Bulletin 240 – October 2018
- Bulletin 239 – September 2018
- Bulletin 238 – June/July 2018
- Bulletin issue 237 – April 2018
- Bulletin Issue 28 – November 1999
- Bulletin Issue 29 – December 1999
- Bulletin Issue 41 – December 2000
- Bulletin Issue 7 – December 1997
- Bulletin Issue 6 – November 1997
- Bulletin Issue 1 – May 1997
- Bulletin Issue 2 – July 1997
- Bulletin Issue 3 – August 1997
- Bulletin Issue 4 – September 1997
- Bulletin Issue 5 – October 1997
- Bulletin Issue 8 – January 1998
- Bulletin Issue 9 – February 1998
- Bulletin Issue 10 – March 1998
- Bulletin Issue 11 – April 1998
- Bulletin Issue 12 – May 1998
- Bulletin Issue 13 – July 1998
- Bulletin Issue 14 – August 1998
- Bulletin issue 236 – March 2018
- Bulletin Issue 15 – September 1998
- Bulletin Issue 16 – October 1998
- Bulletin Issue 17 – November 1998
- Bulletin Issue 18 – December 1998
- Bulletin Issue 21– March 1999
- Bulletin Issue 19 – January 1999
- Bulletin Issue 20 – February 1999
- Bulletin Issue 22 – April 1999
- Bulletin Issue 23 – May 1999
- Bulletin Issue 24 – June 1999
- Bulletin Issue 25 – July 1999
- Bulletin Issue 26 – August 1999
- Bulletin Issue 27 – September/October 1999
- Bulletin Issue 235 – January 2018
- Bulletin Issue 30 – January 2000
- Bulletin Issue 31 – February 2000
- Bulletin Issue 32 – March 2000
- Bulletin Issue 33 – April 2000
- Bulletin Issue 34 – May 2000
- Bulletin Issue 35 – June 2000
- Bulletin Issue 36 – July 2000
- Bulletin Issue 37 – August 2000
- Bulletin Issue 38 – September 2000
- Bulletin Issue 39 – Octuber 2000
- Bulletin Issue 40 – November 2000
- Bulletin Issue 42 – January 2001
- Bulletin Issue 43 – February 2001
- Bulletin Issue 44 – March 2001
- Bulletin Issue 45 – April 2001
- Bulletin Issue 46 – May 2001
- Bulletin Issue 47 – June 2001
- Bulletin Issue 48 – July 2001
- Bulletin Issue 49 – August 2001
- Bulletin Issue 50 – September 2001
- Bulletin Issue 51 – October 2001
- Bulletin Issue 52 – November 2001
- Bulletin Issue 53 – December 2001
- Bulletin Issue 54 – January 2002
- Bulletin Issue 55 – February 2002
- Bulletin Issue 56 – March 2002
- Bulletin Issue 58 – May 2002
- Bulletin Issue 57 – April 2002
- Bulletin Issue 59 – June 2002
- Bulletin Issue 60 – July 2002
- Bulletin Issue 61 – August 2002
- Bulletin Issue 62 – September 2002
- Bulletin Issue 63 – October 2002
- Bulletin Issue 234 – November 2017
- Bulletin Issue 233 – September 2017
- Bulletin Issue 64 – November 2002
- Bulletin Issue 66 – January 2003
- Issue Number 65 – December 2002
- Bulletin Issue 231 – June 2017
- Bulletin Issue 232 – July/August 2017
- Bulletin Issue 229 – February/March 2017 (Also available in Thai, Bahasa, Burmese and Khmer)
- Bulletin Issue 67 – February 2003
- Bulletin Issue 68 – March 2003
- Bulletin Issue 69 – April 2003
- Bulletin Issue 70 – May 2003
- Bulletín Issue 71 – June 2003
- Bulletin Issue 72 – July 2003
- Bulletin Issue 74 – September 2003
- Bulletin Issue 73 – August 2003
- Bulletin Issue 75 – October 2003
- Bulletin Issue 76 – November 2003
- Bulletin Issue 77 – December 2003
- Bulletin Issue 78 – January 2004
- Bulletin Issue 79 – February 2004
- Bulletin Issue 80 – March 2004
- Bulletin Issue 230 – April / May 2017
- Bulletin Issue 81 – April 2004
- Bulletin Issue 82 – May 2004
- Bulletin Issue 83 – June 2004
- Bulletin Issue 84 – July 2004
- Bulletin Issue 85 – August 2004
- Bulletin Issue 86 – September 2004
- Bulletin Issue 87 – October 2004
- Bulletin Issue 88 – November 2004
- Bulletin Issue 89 – December 2004
- Bulletin Issue 90 – January 2005
- Bulletin Issue 91 – February 2005
- Bulletin Issue 92 – March 2005
- Bulletin Issue 93 – April 2005
- Bulletin Issue 94 – May 2005
- Bulletin Issue 95 – June 2005
- Bulletin Issue 96 – July 2005
- Bulletin Issue 97 – August 2005
- Bulletin Issue 98 – September 2005
- Bulletin Issue 99 – October 2005
- Bulletin Issue 100 – November 2005
- Bulletin Issue 101 – December 2005
- Bulletin Issue 102 – January 2006
- Bulletin Issue 103 – February 2006
- Bulletin Issue 104 – March 2006
- Bulletin Issue 105 – April 2006
- Bulletin Issue 106 – May 2006
- Bulletin Issue 107 – June 2006
- Bulletin Issue 108 – July 2006
- Bulletin Issue 109 – August 2006
- Bulletin Issue 110 – September 2006
- Bulletin Issue 111 – October 2006
- Bulletin Issue 112 – November 2006
- Bulletin Issue 113 – December 2006
- Bulletin Issue 114 – January 2007
- Bulletin Issue 115 – February 2007
- Bulletin Issue 116 – March 2007
- Bulletin Issue 117 – April 2007
- Bulletin Issue 118 – May 2007
- Bulletin Issue 119 – June 2007
- Bulletin Issue 120 – July 2007
- Bulletin Issue 121 – August 2007
- Bulletin Issue 122 – September 2007
- Bulletin Issue 123 – October 2007
- Bulletin Issue 124 – November 2007
- Bulletin Issue 125 – December 2007
- Bulletin Issue 126 – January 2008
- Bulletin Issue 127 – February 2008
- Bulletin Issue 128 – March 2008
- Bulletin Issue 129 – April 2008
- Bulletin Issue 130 – May 2008
- Bulletin Issue 131 – June 2008
- Bulletin Issue 132 – July 2008
- Bulletin Issue 228 – January 2017
- Bulletin Issue 227 – November/December 2016
- Bulletin Issue 226 – September/October 2016
- Issue 133 – August 2008
- Issue 134 – September 2008
- Issue 136 – November 2008
- Issue 135 – October 2008
- Issue 137 – December 2008
- Bulletin Issue 225 – July/August 2016
- Bulletin Issue 224 – May/June 2016
- Bulletin Issue 223 – April 2016
- Bulletin Issue 222 – March 2016
- Bulletin Issue 221 – January | February 2016
- Bulletin Issue 220 – November 2015
- Bulletin Issue 219 – October 2015
- Bulletin Issue 218 – September 2015
- Issue 174 – January 2012
- Issue 190 – May 2013
- Bulletin Issue 202 – May 2014
- Issue 156 – July 2010
- Issue 157 – August 2010
- Issue 161 – December 2010
- Issue 165 – April 2011
- Issue 166 – May 2011
- Issue 138 – January 2009
- Issue 139 – February 2009
- Issue 141 – April 2009
- Issue 142 – May 2009
- Issue 143 – June 2009
- Issue 150 – January 2010
- Issue 151 – February 2010
- Issue 153 – April 2010
- Issue 155 – June 2010
- Bulletin Issue 217 – August 2015
- Bulletin Issue 216 – July 2015
- Bulletin Issue 215 – June 2015
- Bulletin Issue 214 – May 2015
- Bulletin Issue 212 – March 2015
- Bulletin Issue 213 – April 2015
- Bulletin Issue 211 – February 2015
- Bulletin Issue 210 – January 2015
- Bulletin Issue 209 – December 2014
- Issue 179 – June 2012
- Bulletin Issue 208 – November 2014
- Bulletin Issue 207 – October 2014
- Bulletin Issue 206 – September 2014
- Bulletin Issue 205 – August 2014
- Bulletin Issue 200 – March 2014
- Bulletin Issue 204 – July 2014
- Bulletin Issue 203 – June 2014
- Bulletin Issue 201 – April 2014
- Bulletin Issue 199 – February 2014
- Bulletin Issue 198 – January 2014
- Issue 185 – December 2012
- Bulletin Issue 197 – December 2013
- Bulletin Issue 196 – November 2013
- Bulletin Issue 195 – October 2013
- Issue 140 – March 2009
- Issue 144 – July 2009
- Issue 145 – August 2009
- Issue 146 – September 2009
- Issue 147 – October 2009
- Issue 148 – November 2009
- Issue 149 – December 2009
- Issue 152 – March 2010
- Issue 184 – November 2012
- Issue 183 – October 2012
- Issue 182 – September 2012
- Issue 181 – August 2012
- Issue 164 – March 2011
- Issue 163 – February 2011
- Issue 162 – January 2011
- Issue 160 – November 2010
- Issue 158 – September 2010
- Issue 154 – May 2010
- Issue 159 – October 2010
- Issue 167 – June 2011
- Issue 168 – July 2011
- Issue 169 – August 2011
- Issue 170 – September 2011
- Issue 171 – October 2011
- Issue 172 – November 2011
- Issue 175 – February 2012
- Issue 173– December 2011
- Issue 176 – March 2012
- Issue 177 – April 2012
- Issue 178 – May 2012
- Issue 180 – July 2012
- Issue 186 – January 2013
- Issue 187 – February 2013
- Issue 188 – March 2013
- Issue 191 – June 2013
- Issue 189 – April 2013
- Bulletin Issue 193 – August 2013
- Bulletin Issue 194 – September 2013
- Bulletin Issue 192 – July 2013
- Contact
- Links
- Browse by Country
- Africa
- Burundi
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- Angola
- Benin
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo DR
- Congo R
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Oceania
- Europe
- Asia
- America
- Africa
- Browse by Subject
- International Movement Building
- Mercantilization | REDD and other false solutions
- Tree Plantations
- Forest Definition
- Water and Plantations
- Local Struggles Against Plantations
- Women and Plantations
- Working Conditions in Plantations
- Plantations, Health and Food Sovereignty
- Energy Plantations
- Rubber Plantations
- Genetically Modified Trees
- Excessive Paper Consumption
- Pulp mills
- Pulpwood and timber plantations
- Oil Palm Plantations
- Certification
- Carbon Sink Plantations
- International processes and actors
- Deforestation
- Communities and forests
- Actions and Campaigns
- Articles from the WRM Bulletin
- Books and Briefings
- Highlighted Post
- News
- Other Relevant Information
- Videos
prueba peticion
Posted on Dec 12, 2019
fagfhagfhgahgfjahfg
Petition prueba
Read the petition