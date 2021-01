2020: A year of resistance and defiance

Focus on the Global South recently released its newsletter with a message from Asia, where, despite the pandemic and all its consequences, the dominant mood is defiance—not despair. Braving the risk of infection and challenging emergency laws that prohibit mass protests and severely curtail freedom of speech, people in India, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries have been gathering over the past several months to defend participatory democracy, justice and peoples’ rights, and build resistance against increasing autocracy and corporate power. Read the articles included in the newsletter (in English) here.