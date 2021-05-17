“Attacks on Forest-Dependent Communities in Indonesia and Resistance Stories” A Compilation of Bulletin Articles.

The WRM has compiled articles in Bahasa Indonesian and in English in order to expose the many processes of corporate control that are threatening forests and people’s territories across the islands. The compilation also highlights the strong and persevering resistances against the many attempts to destroy and grab land and territories from forest populations. Access the compilation in Bahasa Indonesian here and in English here.