Audio: Impacts of Covid-19 on Forest Dependant Peoples

Here we share some fragments of a conversation between the journalist Margaret Prescod, from the Sojourner Truth radio show on KPFK Radio, and Winnie Overbeek, WRM coordinator, on July 9th 2020.

They talk about the devastaiting impacts of covid-19 on indigenous peoples in the Brazilian Amazon. Furthermore, they reflect about how this pandemia is being used by conservation NGOs and the corporate sector as an argument to increase protected areas, which severely affects the life of forest dependant people.