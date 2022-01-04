‘Decolonising stories’ animation series

The Gaia Foundation and other founding members of the African Earth Jurisprudence Collective- SALT in Kenya, AFRICE in Uganda, and EarthLore in Zimbabwe and South Africa, have produced three animated stories that explore the revival of land, water, seed and Earth-centred cultures by Indigenous and traditional communities in Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya. These decolonising stories demonstrate the immense value of Indigenous knowledge and practices and are living alternatives to the dominant industrial growth economy. As the producers affirm, these stories are a testament “That the damages and losses suffered since colonisation can be healed.”

Watch and share the animations:

* Grains of Hope. The revival of seeds, land and culture in Bikita, Zimbabwe

* Land of the Bees. Turning the tide on a history of loss in Tharaka, Kenya

* Custodians of Life. How the Bagungu People are reviving sacred custodianship in Uganda