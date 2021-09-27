Genetically Engineered Trees: No Solution to Climate Change

As the devastating effects of climate change become more immediate and severe, corporate interests are promoting the use of unproven and potentially dangerous genetically engineered (GE) trees for climate mitigation schemes, including carbon offsetting and an emerging bioeconomy. A statement released by The Campaign to STOP GE Trees warns of the ecological and social harm of using GE trees, in “false solution” climate mitigation schemes. Researchers, point out the Campaign, are working to transform the very composition of wood itself to facilitate production of bioplastics, biochemicals and cellulosic ethanol as well as to engineer trees for increased carbon storage. Large-scale use of these GE trees could devastate forests, biodiversity and forest-dependent communities—and could even worsen climate change. The statement is available here.