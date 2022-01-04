Polluters and Plunders. The Roots of Africa’s Crises

The WOMIN African Alliance released the first in a series of animated short films. This animation tells the story that rural, peasant and working-class communities across the African continent have confronted from the start of colonisation to the present neoliberal capitalism. This is a story of lives and livelihoods disrupted and destroyed, of environmental catastrophe caused by unfettered extractives industries, of the violence perpetrated upon Brown and Black people whose lives are consistently devalued, and of the exploitation of women’s labour of care and violence perpetrated on their bodies. But, it is also a story of resistance led by women and communities as they rise to defend people and nature, and put forward a different vision of Africa and their ideas for a different life for its peoples freed from plunderers and polluters. See the video in English here.