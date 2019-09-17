Poster | September 21st – International Day of Struggle Against Tree Plantations

Communities around the world are resisting the advance of tree monocultures, huge plantations to produce pulp, wood, palm oil, rubber and energy. These plantations invade fertile lands, spawn violence—in particular towards women—and rob communities of their territory, which is their source of food, culture and life.

The forms of struggle are as diverse as the communities. But what they share is their spirit of resistance, and the need to unite against plantations and recover territory that has been stolen and invaded by companies and governments. Their struggle is resistance. Their struggle is hope.

Solidarity with communities standing against tree plantations!

September 21st, International Day of Struggle Against Tree Plantations.

>>> Download the poster in high resolution