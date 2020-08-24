Respond the WRM Bulletin Survey!

Dear readers,

Every two years we carry out a survey among Bulletin readers.

Your inputs, suggestions and constructive critiques are essential for the planning and production of the Bulletin. We always try to incorporate them as much as possible in order to improve this tool.



We kindly ask you to respond to this brief questionnaire. It should take no more than 10 minutes of your time.

This time, we would like to better understand how and if the Bulletin is reaching its stated objectives and where it does not, how we could improve that going forward.

The Bulletin is one of the WRM’s primary tools to support community struggles. It aims to provide a space for voices from communities, movements, groups, organizations and individuals to highlight struggles or situations that affect forest-dependent populations. It also aims to advance critical analysis on forest-related processes and injustices and alert about existing or planned international processes and trends affecting forest territories.

We thank you in advance for your valuable time and contribution.

If are not subscribed to the bulletin yet, you can subscribe here. The Bulletin aims to support and contribute to the struggle of Indigenous Peoples and traditional communities over their forests and territories. Subscription is free.

The WRM International Secretariat