Surveillance in the territories: Agriculture 4.0

Get to know the threats of Agriculture 4.0. and the possible resistance of peasant women. As the technological titans come to the countryside—with robots, mapping, data extraction, persuasion and espionage—they meet the peasant resistance: wisdom, experience, exchange and respect for nature. An animation by Red Tecla, together with the Global Women’s March, the ETC Group and REDES—Friends of the Earth Uruguay, tells us this story. See the video in Spanish and Portuguese.