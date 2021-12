“The Climate Debate is Not about CO2 Molecules”

The Oilwatch Latin America network released this statement in October 2021 to stress the urgency of ensuring that fossil fuel energies remain underground. The statement underlines the delusion behind terms such as ‘net zero emissions,’ ‘carbon neutrality,’ ‘nature-based solutions’ or REDD and affirms that “Pretending that addressing climate change is a matter of measuring and managing CO2 molecules is a way of privileging the market and subjecting traditional communities to violations of the rights of humans and nature, while at the same time making global warming worse.” Read the statement in English, Spanish and Portuguese.