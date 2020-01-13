The Development Dictionary

World Rainforest Movement

Posted on Jan 13, 2020. Included in Bulletin 247

This 1992 book, edited by Wolfgang Sachs, compiles more than 15 key concepts that served as a basis for, and a way to expand, destructive discourse about “development.” Each of the concepts analyzed in the book synthesizes a set of assumptions that reinforce the Western world view, wherein certain aspects and subjects of reality are highlighted and others are excluded. This is a necessary reflection that is still current today. Read it here.