The Feminist Economy: Learning with the Women Farmers

This video is produced by SOF Sempreviva Feminist Organization, in partnership with RAMA – Agroecological Network of Women Farmers of Barra do Turvo, from Brazil.

The video presents the Feminist Economy as a daily construction in women’s lives and as a political project to be pursued to organize society as a whole, articulating the dimensions of the work in agriculture, agroecology, community organization, food sovereignty, reproduction of life and the feminist movement. In the video, women farmers talk about the transformations that collective organization has caused in their lives. The video is available on SOF YouTube in Portuguese, Spanish, English and French.