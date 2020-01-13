World Rainforest Movement

Traps, Dilemmas and Contradictions of the Rights Discourse in the Forests

Posted on Jan 13, 2020. Included in Bulletin 247

Another reflection around a key concept for forests and forest-dependant people is the WRM’s Bulletin 234, from November 2017, which reflects on the concept of Rights. What can we learn for movement building and supporting forest peoples’ struggles from the dilemmas, contradictions and traps that have emerged in “rights” discourses?  Read the