Unravelling Concepts tied to Development

Development discourse is intertwined with an array of concepts. It is impossible to talk about development without thinking about other ideas, such as growth or poverty. However development, being a discourse that cross-cuts the vast majority of economic and interventionist policies in territories—which many articles in this bulletin reflect upon,—is also intertwined with other concepts such as racism, rights and alternatives. That is why we bring previous bulletins to your attention, so that they can help unravel some of these concepts. We hope they are useful!

Likewise, there are many resources that deepen the critique of this concept of development, which has become a cross-cutting issue. We recommend the websites of The Corner House (in English), Focus on the Global South (in English), and GRAIN (mostly in Spanish, English and French)