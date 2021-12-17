Voices from a South East Asia Regional Platform

The Mekong/ASEAN Environmental Week (MAEW) is an annual regional platform and process for deeper sharing among people in the region of Southeast Asia, where key actors can exchange, analyze and debate on emerging issues that significantly affect them. This year the focus was on “Redesign ASEAN: Peoples’ Voices in World Crises.” Discussions covered the environmental situation as well as the economic, political, and other aspects that impact the region and its people. Presentations include energy in the region; Mekong ecology; climate crisis; cross border haze; plastic waste and ocean pollution; restriction of youth power; digital disruption; digital currency; green economy; blue economy; the role of ASEAN; and the geopolitics of global and regional powers. Read further and see the presentations in English and Thai here.