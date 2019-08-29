World Rainforest Movement

“We should conserve forests in the first place for the people who depend on the forests”

Posted on Aug 29, 2019

Winnie Overbeek, the International Coodinator of the WRM, gave an interview to the RT tv channel about the impacts of deforestation on the indigenous peoples in the Amazon. He also reflects about the direct and underlying causes of the deforestation. Here we share the complete television report (inteview at 3,15 minute).

 