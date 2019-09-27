World Rainforest Movement

Impacts of monoculture tree plantations

Posted on Sep 27, 2019

Amigos da Terra Brasil, in partnership with the World Rainforest Movement (WRM), promoted the meeting  “Threats and Impacts of Genetically Engineered Trees (GE-trees) Monoculture”, which hosted dozens of participants at the Culture Club in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in early April, 2019. A theme that has been presented for decades and that is deepening in the present times denouncing the situation of permanent threat to communities and biodiversity on a regional and global scale.

 