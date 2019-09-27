Impacts of monoculture tree plantations

Amigos da Terra Brasil, in partnership with the World Rainforest Movement (WRM), promoted the meeting “Threats and Impacts of Genetically Engineered Trees (GE-trees) Monoculture”, which hosted dozens of participants at the Culture Club in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in early April, 2019. A theme that has been presented for decades and that is deepening in the present times denouncing the situation of permanent threat to communities and biodiversity on a regional and global scale.