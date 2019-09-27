Plantations Are Not Forests – Testimonies from Acre, Brazil

Dercy Teles, from the rubber tapper movement, and Lindomar Padilha, from Conselho Indigenista Missionário (CIMI) – Acre, explain why monoculture tree plantations are not forests.

Friend of the Earth Brazil, together with the World Rainforest Movement (WRM) and other groups of the region exposed the impacts of these measures in a series of videos, highlighting that plantations are not forests.