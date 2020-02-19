Communities facing Zero Deforestation pledges: the case of OLAM in Gabon

This publication is the result of a field study carried out by Muyissi Environnement and WRM with communities located in and around concession areas used by the agribusiness company OLAM in the province of Ngounie, in Gabon. OLAM actively promotes industrial oil palm plantations in Gabon, while supposedly committing to “zero deforestation” in 2017. The villages that were visited are facing varying degrees of impacts from OLAM´s activities.

>>> Download the publication here