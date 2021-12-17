In the midst of the pandemic, land invasions and killings of indigenous people increased in 2020

The report, “Violence against the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil—2020,” published annually by the Indigenous Missionary Council of Brazil (CIMI, by its Portuguese acronym), reflects the image of tragic year for the country’s native peoples. Contrary to what might be expected, the serious health crisis caused by the pandemic did not prevent grileiros [person or group of people who illegally appropriate public lands or others’ property, later claiming ownership through fraudulent documents], miners, loggers and other invaders from further increasing their offensives against indigenous lands. The violence perpetrated against Indigenous Peoples and their territories goes hand in hand with the discourse and practices of a government intent on opening indigenous lands to exploitation and depredation—a government that is working to place those areas at the disposal of private interests, favoring the objectives of large agribusiness and mining companies and other large economic groups. See report in Portuguese here. And the executive summary in Spanish, French, and English.