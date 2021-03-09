Numerous organizations denounce the company, UPM, at the UN

A demand was presented to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CDESC, by its Spanish acronym) to verify the negative impacts and possible human rights violations in Uruguay due to the conditions established in the investment contract signed between Finnish multinational, UPM, and the government of Uruguay to install a new pulp mill in the country. “UPM decided to select the human rights impacts it preferred to evaluate, and said that such ‘decisions will be made with UPM’s best interests in mind,’ ‘protecting UPM’s assets and information, financial success […] and growth as fundamental […] for stakeholders,’” said Ville-Veikko Hirvelä, representing the claimant organizations. Read more in Spanish here.